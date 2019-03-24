Signal Hill sings on Tobago choir rises from folk to world music

Signal Hill Alumni Choir gets saucy at their concert, SocaLypso, in 2018. FILE PHOTO

Dedication, commitment and passion are the hallmarks on which the Signal Hill Alumni Choir has built its reputation as Tobago's cultural powerhouse.

The choir, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, is renowned for its rich repertoire, encompassing not just the island's vibrant folk heritage but contemporary genres of music and artistic expression.

Artistic director and arranger John Arnold told Sunday Newsday the choir's strength lies in its ability to perform multiple genres of music, including gospel, folk, disco, calypso, soca, reggae and Latin.

He said despite its versatility, the choir must be recognised for its signature choral calypso, which he described as an indigenous soca, folk and calypso arrangement.

Arnold, who has been at the forefront of many of Tobago's cultural initiatives over the years, said several events are being planned to commemorate the choir's 35 years of existence. These include a church service, village concerts, school tours, sports meet and a major recording for Carnival 2020.

He said committees will soon be established to oversee the preparations for these activities.

Having performed before several world dignitaries, including Queen Elizabeth II and South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Arnold said the choir's contribution to local culture and the wider arts fraternity is immeasurable.

A testimony of the choir's contribution to the performing arts is its award of a national Hummingbird Gold Medal for culture in 1987. It was also declared a national cultural icon on the observance of TT's 40th anniversary of independence in 2002.

"The choir has represented Trinidad and Tobago at many choral festivals around the world and this has helped to raise the awareness of the country to many other countries. We have been worthy ambassadors because our performance style is requested for many overseas festivals," said Arnold, a former teacher at Signal Hill Secondary School.

He said the choir's unique style of choreography continues to be adopted by many other groups.

"This is where the movements chosen help amplify the arrangement and the music that is being expressed. The Signal Hill style of choral delivery is now accepted with many other key choirs in the country."

With six recordings of full albums aimed at preserving Tobago's indigenous music, under its belt, Arnold told Sunday Newsday the choir has placed its stamp on the country's musical history.

Three years ago, the choir also published a book of Tobago folk songs and a full length DVD of a concert in Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

And, in an effort to expand its profile, a Trinidad arm of the choir was established in 2017.

"This is a group of singers who were part of Signal Hill sometime in the past but now live in Trinidad, in addition to other persons who love the choir’s style."

The concept for the choir came about in 1982 when Arnold and colleagues Mike and Cheryl Duncan established a partnership to prepare the choir for Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive School (now Signal Hill Secondary) for the TT biennial music festival.

As fate would have it, the group – Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive School Folk Choir – won the folk category.

"So impressed was everyone that the suggestions came fast to continue building the organisation as a choral outfit for Tobago."

Two years later, the Signal Hill Alumni Choir was born.

Continuing in the vein of the school's folk choir, the alumni choir dominated the national music festival during the 1980s before retiring from this competition in 1990 after winning the calypso chorale, a new feature of the event at that time.

Later, after the Duncans resigned in the early 1990s, Arnold said he "shaped the choral outfit in a more dynamic way," exposing members to genres outside of folk music.

He also formed the junior nursery choir, Signalite Chorale, which won the first music festival of the new millennium and in 2002, was judged most outstanding school choir.

This group fed into the alumni choir, which, more than a decade later, has continued to thrill audiences both at home and abroad.

According to Arnold, the choir's success was hard-fought.

Challenges range from a lack of grant funding for training programmes, travel and capacity-building to a perceived lack of respect among some for the choir's contribution over the years.

"Funding has been our biggest challenge and this continues to plague us."

The choir, he said, also has dwindled as members left Tobago in search of greener pastures for either work or study.

At present, the choir has 32 members, comprising sopranos (one and two), alto, tenors (one and two) and bass singers. Arnold is ably assisted by Georgina Peterkin who choreographs the arrangements.

Gratified yet humbled by the choir's impact on the cultural landscape, Arnold said the its achievements are underpinned by passion, commitment and a willingness to venture outside its comfort zone.

"We have worked hard to ensure that the choir expand their repertoire, understand diversity, and treat what they are doing with passion and dedication to task.

"It is difficult to have a group last this long in Tobago as we have seen so many disappear in the past decades. It takes a strong mindset to beat the culture of mediocrity that plagues so much of the social landscape."

As for the future, Arnold said a permanent home to display the choir's trophies and accolades is on the cards.

"We also intend to conduct workshops, build capacity for artiste development and youth training, do more recordings and perform at major concerts and world festivals," he said.

Signal Hill Alumni Choir global performances

1. Venezuela – City Celebrations, 1988

2. Wales – Eisteddfod festival, 2001

3. Atlanta Choral Festival,1995

4. United Nations NY Rhythms of One World, 2012

5. United Nations – Geneva-Rhythms of One World, 2014

6. Cuba – Cuba Disco Festival, 2015

7. Idaho International Choral Festival, 2016

8. Ottawa Tour 2017

Awards

* Hummingbird Gold for National service in the field of Culture (1997),

* Icon of the Nation Award (2002).

* Sunshine Award in New York for contribution to Caribbean culture

* Second place at the Folk /Wales International Esteddfod Choral Festival (2001).

Discography

* Xmas Coming

* Seasons

* One Caribbean Voice

* O’Trinidad

* Celebrate

* Harambee

* 20th Anniversary Double Album Collection