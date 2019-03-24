Ruby Tuesday closes today

After 16 years, Ruby Tuesday’s, the American family restaurant franchise operated by local entrepreneur Derek Chin, will close its doors today. In an advertisement published today, the franchisee, the Dachin Group of Companies, thanked customers for their patronage over the years, and asked that they support the company’s new venture, a new local restaurant brand, the name of which has yet to be unveiled.

“(Dachin) looks forward to sharing the start of a new venture... (as we) will very soon usher in a new and exciting dining experience featuring a variety of tastes from around the world,” the advertisement said. Ruby Tuesday has five locations in TT – Gulf City in La Romaine, Grand Bazaar in Valsayn, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, C3 Centre in San Fernando, and MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain.

Chin is also the proprietor of MovieTowne cinemas and recently opened a franchise in Guyana. Chin did not respond to multiple calls to his mobile.