Queen’s Park, Victoria earn contrasting victories

TT Red Force player Yannic Cariah displayed a top performance to help Queen’s Park to a crushing 192-run win over Munroe Road Cricket Club in the TT Cricket Board premiership 50-over competition at the Munroe Road Recreation Ground in Cunupia, yesterday.

Cariah struck 66 to guide Queen’s Park to a challenging 290 for nine in 50 overs. Fellow Red Force player Tion Webster hit 74 and Brent Lezama grabbed 3/73 for Munroe Road.

In reply, Cariah snatched 5/37 in 5.4 overs to help limit Munroe Road to 98/9 in 23.4 overs to give Queen’s Park the huge win. Ryan Shun top scored for Munroe Road with 34.

OTHER SCORES

Defence Force 174 (42.5 overs) (Kareem Mohammed 74, K Charles 25; Kavian Naress 4/47 ,Atiba Allert 3/29) vs Merry Boys 178/4 (23.3 overs) (Mario Belcon 59, Amir Jangoo 58; Sion Cain 3/36) Merry Boys won by six wickets

PowerGen 204 (48.1 overs) (Cephas Cooper 61, Ewart Nicholson 52; Jevon Webber 4/42, Nial Smith 2/32, Shiva Rambaran 2/44) vs Barrackpore United 152 (30.5 overs) (Adrian Cooper 91; Royston Crandon 4/48, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/32, Ronsford Beaton 2/20) PowerGen won by 52 runs

Victoria United 220 (46.4 overs) (Sherwin Ganga 64, Emmanel Lett 37; Rayad Emrit 4/28, Derone Davis 2/46) vs Alescon Comets 216/7 (Anthony Alleyne 100,Vikash Mohan 46, Damian Bryce 3/24, Farrel Jugmohan 2/61) Victoria won by four runs