Poet as painter Derek Walcott in new light in art exhibit

Derek Walcott---poet and painter.

A PASSION for words was not the only thing Derek Walcott inherited from his father. Warwick Walcott, a civil servant, was also a painter. Though he died young, Warwick left behind work that lit twin fires in Derek.

Like a traveller in a Robert Frost poem, the son found two paths before him. One was the vocation of the poet; the other, the painter. He chose the path of poetry, a path that led him all the way to the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992. Yet a part of him always continued to paint. No matter how far he travelled, both roads circled back to the original source: his father.

“He embodied the tenderness /of water, his preferred medium,” Walcott writes of Warwick in Tiepolo’s Hound. “Father’s bones in my wrist.”

That Walcott was also a painter might not be surprising to those familiar with his poetry. But an exhibition opening next month will show Walcott the artist in a new light. Firstly, it will suggest the powerful influence of the father on his son’s watercolours. Secondly, it will argue Walcott the private artist was not afraid to be bolder, brasher, more colourful than what is suggested by the delicate landscapes he sometimes placed on the covers of his books.

The Derek Walcott Collection will feature roughly 30 paintings, storyboards, set designs, notebooks, albums and pieces of ephemera. The show will be just one part of the Walcott Festival, a series of events being put on by the poet’s estate.

At the heart of it all is a watercolour by Warwick depicting a path lined with palms. Its muted palette, its unstable allegiance between realism and impressionism, its concern with colour and the nuance of light, its idea of the tropical, its mincing of the ordinary and the metaphorical – all would later be the hallmarks of the son’s paintings, each of which, in its own way, acts as a memorial to the father. Viewed from this perspective, the paintings, with their loving dedications to Walcott’s children, show a poet building a sense of family across the generations. It’s deeply moving.

“We would spend every Christmas together,” says Anna Walcott-Hardy, one of Walcott’s daughters, who is overseeing the festival alongside her sister, the writer Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw. Sitting in the house in Santa Cruz where her father would sometimes write and be inspired by the landscape around him, Anna adds, “We used to have so many white egrets on this lawn.”

The power of kin is not the only thing laid bare in the show’s pieces. In his storyboards and set designs, Walcott the artist is more assured. Moving from watercolours to inks allows him to make stronger outlines, forces more drastic shifts of tone and colour, facilitates the exchange of the discipline of a set landscape for the frisson of imagined mises-en-scene, opens realism to the phantasmal. Many of the drawings are depictions of folklore characters: douens, lagahoos, mama d’leau come charging. They can be appreciated in the context of specific plays written by Walcott, but may also stand on their own. They tell stories the way Walcott’s poems do.

The synthesis between the writing and the visual art is rendered stronger when we consider Walcott’s work as a whole. His poems make plain his obsession with painting. In Tiepolo’s Hound, a book that juggles biography, art criticism and the lyrical, the poet pays tribute to artists but also uses them as refractions of a deeper history. Pissarro, Cazabon, Tiepolo, Cezanne, Holbein, Vermeer, Bosch, Turner, Renoir, Rubens, Gauguin, and Goya are just some of the painters who suggest power in all its guises: colonial, military, economic, cultural. Walcott adds his own subversion, interspersing his words with his own paintings, remarking in one line, “Memory was my painter.”

But not only are Walcott’s poems about painting, they are also paintings on the page.

“My pen replaced a brush,” he states in one poem. Consider Midsummer, Tobago. Brushstrokes are layered one after the other. Image builds upon image until the entire landscape is before us with its “days that outgrow, like daughters, my harboring arms.”

Throughout his long career, painters inspired by his work also courted Walcott. Some, like Romare Bearden, generated art in response to the poems and published their work alongside the poet’s words. In 2009, Walcott wrote about Franceso Clemente, for the artist’s book, Three Rainbows. All of it was a prelude of what was to come.

Morning, Paramin, the last book of Walcott verse published during his lifetime, saw the poet write poems in response to paintings by Scottish-Trinidadian poet Peter Doig. The book is a rigid exercise in ekphrasis, but the limited parameters ironically allow Walcott even more free rein. His rhymes are as tight as ever, but his emotions as fluid and lachrymose as Doig’s famous washes of paint. Both surge at us like ocean waves. It’s fitting that the Trinidad landscape, and in particular the family home at Santa Cruz where Walcott spent time with his loved ones in his final years, irrupts magnificently in this final chapter.

So, two years after his death, Walcott’s complexities continue to come into focus. A flawed individual or not, a case builds suggesting he should be understood as a quintessential Caribbean artist: one who, despite his seeming impatience with the experimental, troubles boundaries, crosses forms and co-opts media as regularly as he traverses countries in his poems, whether written, painted or performed. “Everything blurs,” Walcott reminds us. “Even its painter.”

The Derek Walcott Collection runs from April 5 to at Medulla Gallery, Woodbrook.