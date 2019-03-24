People afraid of confessing to priests

AN Anglican minister has lamented the lack of interest in confessions among the church's faithful.

Canon Ronald Branche said while confessions are a vital component of the Lenten experience, many people continue to shy away from it for fear of confessing their sins to a priest, whom they perceive as an ordinary man.

"Some people say, 'I eh confessing to no man,' but the priest is not there to judge you," Branche said on Sunday.

He was addressing the Anglican Church's Gathering of Pilgrims 2019 at Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago.

The event, which had as one of its themes, True Worship: The Essence of Reconciliation: A Realignment of Self, brought together Anglicans from parishes throughout TT.

Branche argued confessions are important because some people cannot "lift the load of the sin" by themselves.

"So, the church has prepared a service for this, the things you want to get rid of."

He said Anglicans must get to the point where they understand the significance of confessions as a means of cleansing their hearts.

"This is where truth and righteousness starts."

Branche urged the gathering to prepare themselves for confession before Easter.

"Out of this session, my hope is that there will be a lot of requests before Easter to confess your sins. The priests are waiting. I hope you don't leave them waiting in vain."

"Go to confess because we are talking about God's holiness. We are saying that we want to be holy as God is holy.

You get God's presence when you qualify for it and the way is open for all."

The priest said God wants honest, pure and committed worshippers "because we cannot be saying one thing with our lips and doing something else in our lives.

"Praise comes from a heart cleansed from sin. Praise that is only focussed on Him and the glory of his name."

Branche related an experience at the St James, the Just Anglican Church, Sangre Grande, in which parishioners lost focus during the sermon.

"It was harvest time and the rain started to fall. Bishop (Calvin) Bess was preaching and the server got up to close the window and everybody left him there preaching and followed the server closing the window.

"We can be so easily distracted, or is it attracted, to something that will not sustain, something that is ordinary, mundane – something that don't have much relevance for us. But, if we are focussed in worship, we are focussed on God, we shut out the things that do not matter."

Branche said it is for this reason that some people close their eyes during services.

"They close their eyes, not because they want to sleep, but because they want to hear, take it in and reflect."

Branche said one's mind cannot be focussed on God if one is easily distracted.

He gave the example of people who go to church only to criticise or make fun of others.

"If you have a tiff with somebody and you see them come in (the church). They watching they dress, they watching to see what shoes they have on, and they say, 'She had on that last week'.

"But who are we worshipping in spirit and in truth when we are distracted or attracted to that foolishness? What are we doing? We must be totally on God."

Chief celebrant at the event was Archdeacon Phil Isaacs.