Our strength lies in diversity Practice inclusion. Teach your children tolerance

When my son was younger he used to spend a lot of time watching MattyB videos on YouTube.

MattyB (Matthew David Morris) is an American rapper known for posting remix videos of popular music on YouTube. In September 2014, when he was 11-years-old, he released a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours and the video featured his younger sister, Sarah Grace, who has Down syndrome.

"You with the sad eyes, don’t be discouraged, oh, I realise, it’s hard to take courage in a world full of people.

You can lose sight of it all and darkness still inside you makes you feel so small.

Let a person be themselves before we cover our eyes.

Imagine life without the boundaries we create with our pride and opportunities we lose because we judge them inside.

There’s a legacy that we’re leavin’, and it’s greater than us. Cause the truth is that we’re all equal, and the answer is love.

I see your true colours shinin’ through. I see your true colours, and that’s why I love you..."

#1son would sing along loudly, with emotions that conveyed the message that MattyB was trying to send out about the way people with Down Syndrome and other genetic conditions or disabilities are viewed.

Of course, as is his custom, he asked me about Down syndrome and its cause. During our discussion, the subject of inclusion came up. The term inclusion is an all-embracing societal ideology in which children with disabilities and special education needs are given opportunities to attend school with their non-disabled peers in general education classrooms, adapting the curriculum to suit their needs and placing specialist teachers in the classrooms.

Not long after that, I introduced him to one of my second cousins, his third, at a family event. He casually pointed out, "Aye, she looks just like Sarah Grace," before going about his business, because to him, although Lamoo, as she is fondly called, has Down Syndrome, it was no big deal. There was no making fun of the way she looked or spoke. Why? Because based on the discussions we had about her condition, she was different but no less of a person.

Lamoo is now in her 50s, and apart from the fact that she has aged, she is the same Lamoo I knew growing up. I'm more than a bit embarrassed to say that I never knew her real name was Martha until a few days ago, when I asked for the purpose of this article. But in my defence, I am almost certain that she doesn't know my real name either. You see nicknames are a big thing in my family. Once you are given a nickname, that's your name for life, unless you are re-nicknamed along the way. Just ask Gala, Peggy, Kiki, Lilies, Lobin, Dora, Ma and Bonzie.

My grandmother and my great aunt, Lamoo's mother, were very close and spent a lot of time at each others' homes. And because my cousins and I spent a lot of time at granny's house, we spent a lot of time with Lamoo. She didn't always play with us but that was her choice because we would not have prevented her if she had wanted to. We knew that she had Down Syndrome, and although we didn't quite understand what that meant, we knew and accepted that she was different and that we were not "better" than her. In fact, there were times when I envied her. She didn't have to do as many chores as we had to, got to drink coffee and sit in on adult conversations, and she didn't have to go to school because public schools then didn't enroll children with disabilities.

The unfortunate thing is that in TT that archaic rule still exists. There is no inclusion in the public education system as it regards special-needs children and education, although, according to a recent claim by the Minister of Education Anthony Garcia, "This ministry and this government is cognizant of our responsibility where children who are afflicted with special needs are concerned and we are doing everything possible to ensure that their needs are taken care of adequately." The fact remains, though, that many parents with special-needs children are forced to either home-school or pay exorbitant fees to enroll their children in private schools. I recall a number of years ago when I was doing my BA thesis on autism and communication I conducted an ethnographic study at a special-needs private school. It warmed my heart to see how the children, with varying special needs, interacted with each other in the classroom and on the playground — just as they would, I'm sure, with their peers in public schools if given the opportunity.

I truly believe the lack of inclusion is one of the many reasons why some of our children are as intolerant and unkind as they are. Why they sometimes have difficulty accepting and dealing with diversity. Special education professional Gretchen Walsh, who runs the Academic Support Center at Notre Dame College in Indiana put it into context when she said, “Inclusion is important because through our diversity we certainly add to our creativity. If you don’t have a diverse classroom or a diverse world, you don’t have the same creative levels and I think our strength lies in our diversity.”