Newly-designed boats withstand Tobago’s rough seas Pan Am Club Crew Championships 2019 –

One of the newly-designed dragon boats used yesterday at the 2019 Pan Club Crew Championships, held at Pigeon Point, Tobago. The boat is one of 12 designed by Chinese designer Luo Zhongyi and given to the Tobago House of Assembly.

ON the second day of an action packed 2019 Pan Am Club Crew Dragon Boat Championships, at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park, many gathered to enjoy more mixed and open water competition.

During the racing, president of the International Dragon Boating Federation (IDBF) Michael Thomas told Newsday he was impressed with the Tobago’s culture and natural environment adding that visiting teams were enjoying the beauty of the island.

He said hosting the championship, in Tobago, provided the paddlers with a surreal experience of true dragon boat racing. “This is the most challenging water conditions that we have ever raced in and what we have done was design boats specifically for these conditions and it’s a great design. If we had tried to come with our boats we would normally race in then we would have been cancelling races.”

Vice-president of the IDBF Matthew Smith said, “...these are by far the most challenging conditions we ever faced. Usually, in dragon boating there is calm waters with very sensitive boats. We have really done something special in Tobago because it can evolve the sport and make it accessible to more places around the world such as in the ocean, coastal communities and bigger lakes.”

The 12 boats used in the competition are the first of their kind and are manufactured by Luo Zhongyi of China. The boats were built to withstand the roughest waters around the world, some of which exist in Tobago. Keith Dalip president of the TT Dragon Boat Association said the manufacturer was delighted to see his invention surviving the choppy waters whilst proving comfort for the competitors. The boats were purchased by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and will be used to encourage more dragon boat racing events year round. Dalip said, “Lou was delighted because he was anxious to see the boats being tested in our waters. He came down and he was pleased to see his boat performing very well. It is also an exciting time for many dragon boat racers around the world for those people who do ocean races; this is the starter for them. I’m sure he will manufacture more of these for TT has the first of its kind. That’s history.”

Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said she was pleased by the outcome of the event on the island. “An event of the nature goes a long way not only for sport development but for tourism. Here we have a nice mix of sports and tourism come together to bring all these people to Tobago to experience the competition and our culture.”

She said she is hopeful that more sporting events are hosted in Tobago to boost its economy. Cudjoe said she was also impressed by the large participation of secondary school and female students.

“I am proud of Tobago’s very own Oceanus and I think Tobago is the best place for sport tourism especially for sport of this nature. We are accustom hosting the cycling events, we have done tennis in the past and now we are doing more water sports. There’s is no better place in the country than Tobago to host a dragon boat competition of this magnitude.

“It has been better than we could hope for especially for the satisfaction and the exuberance of the athlete both locally and foreign. It feels good that Tobago is on the international dragon boat map.”

Action continues today for the finals of the championships.