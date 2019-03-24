Man thrown in well, neighbour charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

Siparia well.

A 24-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly beat and threw one of his neighbours about 16 feet down a well last Monday has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping. The suspect who lives at Victor Street in Siparia is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate tomorrow.

On Friday evening, police from Siparia CID received instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Persecutions to formally charged him with the offences. Police had earlier obtained a statement from the victim Romeo Mitchell. Up to yesterday, he remained warded at the San Fernando General Hospital in a serious condition. Mitchell broke his legs and suffered spinal injuries in the beating and fall in which Siparia fire officers rescued him.

At about 10 am last Monday, residents heard his cries for help and contacted police and fire officers. Water from the well at Mora Dam Road in Syne Village, Siparia, is used by the nearby PowerGen facility.

Mitchell was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and was transferred to the hospital. Police from Siparia CID, among them Sgt Jaggernath and PCs Jimdar and Phillip, visited the scene that morning, interviewed people and later arrested the suspect.

PC Jimdar laid the charges.