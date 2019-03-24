Man, 23, shot and wounded in Gasparillo

Southern Division police are investigating a shooting in Gasparillo on Saturday night which left one man hospitalised. Police said the victim Alex Rahim, 23, who lives at Pooran Street in Gasparillo was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital after being shot in the right leg. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a police report, Rahim was at Johnson Street with a group of people at about 7.15 pm when gunshots rang out. He felt a burning sensation in his leg and realised he was shot. Police believe Rahim was not the intended target. No arrest was made and Gasparillo police are investigating.