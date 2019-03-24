Making sexual harassment illegal Policy well done, next step legislation

Unwelcome conduct is an act of sexual harassment.

President of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights Diana Mahabir-Wyatt has described the Labour Ministry's National Workplace Policy on Sexual Harassment in TT as thorough and very well done.

The policy was announced earlier this month in Parliament by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and was posted on the ministry’s website. It seeks to define and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, identify and address relevant issues, and provide guidance on actions that may be taken by main stakeholders, namely victims, observers, employers, workers and the government.

However, Mahabir-Wyatt, speaking to Sunday Newsday via e-mail, had some caveats. She questioned why the policy did not specify under the definition of "coverage" and include people "employed in and around a private or public dwelling," as harassment is not uncommon in those places.

"It is notable that under section 6.4 public (for example institutional dwellings for children, adults, prisons, hospices, disabled persons et cetera) and private dwellings are specifically excluded. This is a human rights issue and the public will benefit from knowing the rationale for their exclusion."

Mahabir-Wyatt said section 8.0 speaks of union representation available for victims, but that representation is not usually available to residents of public dwellings.

"Was this intentional, or just an inadvertent omission?"

She said section 9.2, which speaks about various zones for personal space and physical distance, appears to measure personal space zones "for a culture different from ours where greeting with a hug may not be necessarily be uncommon or offensive."

Mahabir-Wyatt said she assumes the document was subject to public consultation, "but all I found was a bibliography of written references."

Baptiste-Primus told Sunday Newsday there were consultations, including with the Equal Opportunity Commission (which developed its own policy, Guidelines on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace) and with all stakeholders. She also said the policy was restricted to sexual harassment in the workplace.

The policy speaks to the need for legislation and Baptiste-Primus said she has spoken with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on the issue.

"We are now in the process of pulling together a working group, for which the ministry will have representation, to develop draft legislation."

She said the legislation will follow the Caricom model and she will leave the drafting to the AG and the ministry's legal team. She explained the legislation will give the policy the force it requires.

Baptiste-Primus said currently there is no stand-alone legislation but the Occupational Safety and Health Act gives certain protection, as employers have to ensure people work within a safe environment. She said trade unions have had policies on sexual harassment for many years.

"Employers may try to ignore it, but the matter may be taken to Industrial Court under the OSH Act for an unsafe environment. Even in the event employers do not implement the policy, it does not relieve them of the responsibility of the policy."

Baptiste-Primus said there is an implementation plan for rolling out the policy which includes meetings with employers and trade unions, adding, “Whatever draft legislation there is, our stakeholders will have the opportunity to comment on it.”

What is sexual harassment?

Sexual harassment is any physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature and other conduct affecting the dignity of women and men, which is unwelcome, unreasonable, and offensive to the recipient; and a person’s rejection of, or submission to, such conduct is used to explicitly or implicitly as a basis for a decision which affects that person’s job; or (hostile work environment) conduct that creates an intimidating, hostile or humiliating working environment for the recipient.

The main forms of sexual harassment, as suggested by the International Labour Organisation, are the quid pro quo approach and the hostile approach.

The quid pro quo approach refers to a demand by a person in authority, such as a supervisor, for favours in order to obtain or maintain a professional benefit – be it recruitment, a wage increase, a promotion or opportunity, a transfer or job security. This type of harassment takes place most often in the form of (sexual) blackmail – demanding (sexual) favours in exchange for a job benefit. The hostile approach refers to verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct that creates an intimidating, offensive, humiliating, abusive or poisoned working environment, and interferes with a person’s performance at work.

What is not sexual harassment?

Occasional compliments that are socially and culturally acceptable and appropriate are generally not considered sexual harassment. Any interaction of a sexual nature which is consensual (except for those prohibited by law), welcomed or reciprocated is not considered sexual harassment.

However, our social and cultural values, the norms and attitudes of our society coupled with the idiosyncratic way in which people speak or what is considered “picong” creates a degree of subjectivity over what exactly is behaviour that constitutes or does not constitute sexual harassment.

The perceptions in different contexts of what constitutes sexual harassment in the workplace are extremely diverse, but the key characteristic of sexual harassment is that it is unwelcome and/or unwanted by the recipient. The “unwelcomeness” in the act of sexual harassment is a required criteria.

Legislation in several jurisdictions tends to impose limitations on the kinds of actions that will be considered sexual harassment rather than relying solely on the perception of the claimants. Additionally, one of the most common standards is that the behaviour has to be unreasonable. Whether it was “reasonable” for the complainant to believe that he/she was sexually harassed would depend on the context in which the harassment occurred, for example the frequency of the occurrence, the seriousness and extent of the intimidation, the form of its manifestation and whether a hostile and offensive working environment was created for the complainant.

The reasonableness of conduct of a person is therefore determined by considering whether it was “reasonable” for the complainant to believe that he or she was sexually harassed in the context the harassment occurred.

The “unreasonableness” is also determined by considering whether the acts, in a sexual context, were victimising, humiliating, intimidating or threatening.