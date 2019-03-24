HOLY GIFTS Rowley’s promises to Baptists, Hindus, Muslims, Christians

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley greets Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke during the PNM's Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day celebrations at Sixth Company Recreation Ground, Moruga yesterday. PHOTOS BY ANSEL JEBODH

By the end of the year, outstanding matters by the major denominational organisations would be rectified, the Prime Minister said yesterday.

In a rollout of promises to the organisations among them Roman Catholic, Muslim, Spiritual Baptist, Hindu and Pentecostal faiths, Dr Rowley said most of these soon-to-be settled matters are decades-old.

One of the matters is the acquisition of land for the Baptist community and the Prime Minister has promised a parcel in central Trinidad for the construction of a cathedral.

Delivering the feature address at the People’s National Movement’s Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day celebrations, Rowley said the significance of a sacred cathedral, which was an expectation of 1985, should be the ambition of those in authority, in the church and Government. Government in the very near future, he said, would make a further announcement this issue.

The event was held at the Sixth Company Recreation Ground, Moruga where scores of people, mainly dressed in colourful African attire, gathered in celebration of the upcoming national holiday.

On Saturday, this country would celebrate Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day and Rowley said yesterday’s event was a political and religious one.

There are people worldwide from various institutions, like universities and churches, who are asking for reparation for ancestors who were enslaved, he said.

“Intellectual arguments are being made convincingly about reparation from those who enriched themselves from the lives of our ancestors. How do you, the people of TT, feel knowing that the State had prevented in some way, the Baptist of the past, from building their own cathedral? How about the State help them to build it now?”

The gathering which included members of Cabinet and religious leaders clapped on. Rowley joked saying the question was not for the Baptist to answer as they were biased. Instead, he put the question to all the people of TT. Rowley publicly acknowledged former UNC senator Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke whom he referred to as a former colleague and friend. Other religious officials included Mother Yvette Adams, Patriarch Stephen Julien and Archbishop Patrick Brown.

There was a high demand for state land for religious purposes, but the State cannot allocate lands to everyone, Rowley said.

“We also have to ensure that state lands are used for the purpose intended — as a place of worship, education, community services, emergency shelters, soup kitchen and homework centres,” Rowley said. He told the gathering that nothing happened before its time. Issues raised by the Baptist community had attracted his attention “for some time.”

The parcel of land for the cathedral was one of many projects from religious groups which the Government promises to address.

There are 25 files from the Archdiocese of Port of Spain which include the relocation of St Benedict’s College in La Romaine, Rowley disclosed.

“We have agreed to the site and we are in discussions with the Archdiocese and very soon an announcement will be made.”

The PM said talks were underway with church officials for the creation of a first offender institute intended to guide and reform young offenders.

He itemised other outstanding issues by religious groups including 13 files from the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha relating to schools and temples and the allocation of land in Princes Town for a Muslim cemetery.

“We are dealing with the Methodists in Maloney, the Pentecostal in Rio Claro and other parts of the county. We recently dealt with the long outstanding problems at the Montrose Vedic Primary School.”

Giving a historical perspective of the persecution Baptists faced for practising their faith years ago, Rowley said in 2019, across the world, hate was the order of the day. Differences create fear and fear create inhumanity, he said.

“Differences can come fear, you are not from my village, you are not from my country. Differences can come from the colour of the skin, and don’t we black people know that? Differences can come from your ethnic origin. Differences can come from how you choose to worship your god. Those differences built the source of the inhumanity of the worst kind, then and now.”

Dr Agatha Carrington of the Tobago House of Assembly presented Rowley with a gift and assured him that the Baptist community has his back.

“Notwithstanding the challenges that you face, we of the Spiritual Baptist community stand before and behind you, as the Patriarch said, 'we have your back'. We have it today, tomorrow, 2020, 2021, we have it,” she said.

She referred to Baptists, of which she is a member, as resilient and thanked the PM for his leadership saying she understood that his task was not an easy task.

“We understand the diversity in our population, we understand the various needs. Just as Nelson Mandela struggled, so too our Prime Minister has continued with the struggle, so too our Spiritual Baptist community continues to struggle.”