Fine families Psychologist on people who leave children, elderly in hospitals

Main entrance to Port of Spain General Hospital. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Friday said children and the elderly are being left at hospitals by relatives. FILE PHOTO

Although it is true that people leave their children and elderly at hospitals, especially at Christmas and Carnival, it did not mean TT’s society has an “abandonment mentality.” But measures should be adopted to hold people accountable for such acts, and can include fines.

Clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani made these points yesterday in response to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s revelation in the House of Representatives on Friday. He said the elderly and children were being dumped by family members at public hospitals either because they wanted a break or no longer wanted to take care of them.

Kirpalani said, “There is always an influx at Carnival and Christmas. You either get the parents who leave the children at home and neighbours call in a report, or you just get them being dropped off. It used to happen a lot more but I think now it’s a bit quieter because Children’s Authority steps in almost immediately.”

She said children being “dropped off” at residences and hospitals, and adults and the elderly who were not picked up by their families for days, weeks, or months had been happening for years. She also noted that a child could not be released from hospital except into an adult, legal guardian’s care and the hospital had to obey their rules, so the staff could do nothing about it.

She said there was a part of society that made Carnival their highest goal, so much so that they shirked their responsibilities, including taking care of family members who could not care for themselves. This included parents who went out liming and left their young children alone and unsupervised, with some not even leaving food for them while they were out.

“This is part of the culture where responsibility is not taken. There is low accountability. Family members and friends don’t pick up the slack, or they may stay out of the person’s business rather than confronting and encouraging the person to do better. It speaks to people who are not whole, who are broken and probably experienced some form of rejection and abandonment, and let the cycle go forward rather than be better individuals and letting the cycle end.”

She added that citizens did not have the right to abuse the system. She noted that it cost money to care for people who overstay at hospitals which were already lacking beds for those who were actually sick. “Not to mention the strain on the emotional well-being! It’s not fun staying in a hospital bed all day while your family spends time together at home and outdoors.”

However, she stressed there were many healthy, stable parents who had friends, family, or caregivers take care of their children and elderly while they went out to enjoy themselves during Carnival and throughout the year.

In order to deal with the issue, she said research needed to be conducted on what worked abroad, what laws had to be changed, and what options would be most suitable to TT. “For example, fines can be implemented for families who leave their 'loved' ones for an excessive period. Parents could be informed that they must stay with the child during the seasons (Christmas and Carnival) or they too can be fined. Perhaps even a legal notice that if they do not check in daily or collect the child in a timely manner that legal action could be taken. It's time we turn the responsibility back to the family and parents.”