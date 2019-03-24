Chowtaal – a celebration of Hindu stories

A student of Don Miguel SDMS Primary School in character as Lord Shiva during the Chowtaal Sammelan.

RHIANNA McKENZIE

The tradition of the chowtaal is as old as Hinduism itself. It is a festive folk song sung during the festival of Phagwa, a celebration of spring in India.

As islands, Trinidad and Tobago may not have springtime, but Phagwa does coincide with the poui season, where the hillsides are covered in golden yellow and pretty pink blossoms.

Over the years, the traditions evolved and eventually developed into the Chowtaal Sammelan competition, which marks the beginning of the Baal Vikas Vihar; a children’s cultural festival hosted by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha at its headquarters in St Augustine.

Last week’s Chowtaal Sammelan saw 43 primary schools from across the country, with an additional five secondary schools making guest appearances, in a friendly competition. Each chowtaal depicts a different story from Hindu folklore and legend, but the event is more than just a competition. Over the years, the Hindu community has come to mark the competition as a significant part of their cultural experience.

Indra Mahadeo, a teacher at Debe Hindu SDMS Primary School says that the competition “helps the children to keep their heritage alive (as they) learn about the different chowtaals and how they are sung”.

Melissa Deonarine and Sarvesh Mahadeo, students of the Debe school, spoke fondly about the competition and their role in the school’s presentation that day. It was entitled, Chalo Manjana Kala Ho Sangati, which means divinity in unity, and was a story surrounding the Hindu god, Ganesh.

“My parents were a big part of it,” said Deonarine. “They helped with costumes (and) make up”, she said adding that it was a “wonderful experience”. Mahadeo further highlighted all of the help that they had in putting together their production. “My parents, school teachers, the principal all helped with organizing,” he said.

The students and their teacher highlight the fact that although it is a school competition, the involvement of the community is crucial, especially in small rural communities, like Debe.

Another memorable presentation was that of the Don Miguel SDMS School. The students depicted a vibrant and colourful story of Lord Shiva and what he did to save the world from destruction. Varon Sookdeo, acting principal of the school, further emphasised the cultural importance of the competition in keeping traditions alive and passing it on for future generations.

Given the sheer number of participants and the energetic enthusiasm in every performance and the excitement of the onlooking parents, it’s safe to say that the chowtaal is doing its job in preserving the culture.