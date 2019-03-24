Chalkie thanks Republic for ‘big fat cheque’

Veteran calypsonian Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, centre, celebrates his Republic Bank Icon Merit award with Tuco president Lutalo Masimba, from left, Dr Rudolph Ottley and Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna at Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain yesterday.

NINE-TIME calypso monarch Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, was yesterday honoured by Republic Bank with their first ever Icon Merit Award.

Republic Bank in collaboration with Sunshine Awards gifted Liverpool the award, inclusive of a monetary contribution at Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.

Speaking with the media before he received his award, Liverpool said he was thankful that a bank, which is usually engaged with economics, was willing to take a step into culture and offer him the award.

“I want to thank Republic Bank for bending across to see me. Others received my name in the past when they were giving out awards but didn’t honour me, maybe they will listen now. I wrote to several banks before and they said they were interested in education and not the culture. It is an honour if a bank is into culture it helps to bring the country more stable. Normally you will get cultural organisations honouring you, so when a bank does, I feel very good, especially if they honour you with a big fat cheque,” Liverpool laughed.

Unknown whether he would have received a monetary gift at the time, Liverpool said if he was to be gifted with such a token, the money will be used to publish more books he wrote. These he said will be about bringing Calypso into the schools.

“The idea wasn’t about money but my cultural contribution but of course you need money sometimes. We have been trying for years and we spoke to the bank about the icons being honoured. Some have died so it is a pleasure for me to be the first. I don’t know who else should be honoured but there are many that were knocking on the doors, like Valentino, Bomber, Composer, Gypsy and others. It is hard to choose one so many deserve it,” said Liverpool.

The evening began with a prelude by Errol Ince and the Music Makers. Preceding that was an hour cocktail, where, Liverpool was seen taking pictures with guests and chatting with his calypsonian friends. Liverpool had the pleasure of listening to several of his friends in the art and competitors, including, Heather Mc Intosh, Singing Sandra, Chuck Gordon and Sugar Aloes, to name a few. Liverpool said he was excited to see the production as it was state of the art given his knowledge of the behind the scenes working.