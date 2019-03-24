Abdulah: Sell Paria, refinery to OWTU

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello fixes the necklace of former government minister Joan Yuille-Williams at the opening of the Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler Baptist village at Harris Promenade, San Fernando yesterday. PHOTO BY YVONNE WEBB

POLITICAL leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah yesterday said it would be in the national interest for Government to sell or lease the assets of Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and the refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre to the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU).

The OWTU has working assiduously over the past months to ensure that the assets remain in the hands of nationals.

Abdulah said having heard the statement of the Prime Minister that the doors remain open to proposals for the assets of Paria and the refinery, accepting the bid from the OWTU was the right thing to do. He advised against putting the national assets in the hands of foreign companies saying that would be tantamount to the re-colonisation of TT.

At last Thursday’s post Cabinet news conference, Dr Rowley sought to clear contradictory statements by chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holding Ltd (TPHL) Wilfred Espinet about the sale/lease of the assets and a subsequent disclaimer by Energy Minister Franklin Khan.

The PM said Paria is an asset which Government will leverage to the best interest of the people of TT once fuel security and affordability for the population can be guaranteed. A similar position was adopted by Espinet.

In February, TPHL offered Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd (Patriotic), a limited liability company established by the OWTU, the first option to acquire selected assets of the refinery, ahead of potential buyers. Patriotic has also made a bid for the assets of Paria and the Augustus Long Hospital.

Abdulah said the refinery and Paria cannot be sold as separate entities, a position Rowley also articulated, as the refinery operation would require the tank farms, pipelines and pier vested in Paria.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday at the opening of the Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler Baptist Village, Harris Promenade, San Fernando, Abdulah said, “What emerged with the PM’s statement is confirmation of different and conflicting narratives from Minister Khan and chairman Espinet.

“The PM and Espinet’s positions are similar and really goes to show what I was saying that it never made sense in the first place to split the refinery from the tank farm and jetty and pipelines.”

“It makes sense to sell or lease the refinery to the same entity which gets to buy or lease Paria. It shows that the Government did not know what it was doing in the first place. We at the MSJ reiterate that the best thing for TT and in the national interest for the OWTU to be given the refinery and Paria and the Augustus Long Hospital.”