1 out of 10 women are afflicted with Endometriosis

File photo by Sureash Cholai

ABOUT one out of every ten women in this country are afflicted with Endometriosis (Endo) said Abeesha Toussaint, president of the TT Endometriosis Association (TTEA).

Endometriosis is a condition where tissues similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrial stroma and glands, which should only be inside the uterus) are found elsewhere.

Speaking today at the first Nurses Seminar on Endometriosis held at the National Library, corner Hart and Abercromby streets in Port of Spain, Toussaint said while the symptoms of the disease are wide-ranging, pain seems to be very commonly experienced in most patients.

“The definition of Endometriosis doesn’t do it justice! And so others are inclined to believe, the patient is imagining, anticipating, faking or exaggerating her symptoms. Quite often, she is not taken seriously and is left to feel frustrated and despondent.

"Endometriosis is documented as one of the most painful diseases. This disease adversely impacts female sexual and reproductive health, and women’s wellness. It is often manifested through high absenteeism in the workplace and school for women and girls respectively,” Toussaint said.