1 dead, 1 hurt in Malabar shooting

A 33-year-old Trincity man was gunned down yesterday morning outside his friend’s Malabar home.

According to police reports, Dwight Francis of Eighth Street, Cazabon Avenue, Trincity was with his friend, 33-year-old Roger Belcon of Clotil Walcott Place, Phase 4, Malabar when they were ambushed. Police said Francis had just returned his friend’s car when they were attacked while talking.

Police sources said relatives of the men told them the two were long lost friends who rekindled a few weeks ago when Francis moved to Arima. The shooting took place on the second time the two saw each other in several years, police said.

Police reported that around 12.55 am they received a call about a shooting along Clotil Walcott Place and found Francis dead in a nearby drain. Belcon was taken to hospital by his relatives. At hospital he told police the two were attacked by two gunmen who opened fire without warning and then ran off. Belcon was shot in the back and hip while his friend, after being shot, ran a short distance and collapsed before dying.

Police have no motive for the shooting bust suspect that the gunmen were following Francis and attacked him.