Wong, Mohammed claim women’s doubles title

Carlista Mohammed (left) makes a return while her teammate Cameron Wong looks on during the women’s doubles final yesterday.

CAMERON Wong and Carlista Mohammed won the women's doubles title when action continued in the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the Tranquillity Courts on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Wong and Mohammed, the top seeds in the draw, defeated Osenyonye Nwokolo and Shauna Valentine in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

There were some one-sided matches in the veterans singles quarter-finals with the top three seeds cruising into the final four. Top ranked Richard Mc Letchie got past Kameel Rafeek 6-0, 6-0, second ranked Ricky Villaroel outlasted Mark Lee Lum 6-1, 6-1 and third seeded Dion Auguste comfortably got past Karl Woods 6-0, 6-0. However, unseeded Mccollin Fontenelle upset fourth ranked Brian Jackson 6-3, 6-0.

In the women's veterans round robin, Farrah Chautilal was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Rhonda Mohammed. Chautilal will play Jacqueline Straessle-Chin Lee in a virtual final in the women's veterans round robin today.

In the mixed doubles round of 16 fourth ranked Richard Chung and Nwokolo battled from a set down to defeat Ethan Wong and Abigail Jones 6-7 (10), 6-1, 10-6.

The tournament continues today with matches from 2 pm.