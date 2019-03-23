TT tennis girls cruise past Bermuda
ELLA Carrington, Charlotte Ready and Zara Ghuran continued their fight back at the 2019 WJT Girls North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-Qualifying event in the Dominican Republic, sealing a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Bermuda.
The trio was victorious by the same 3-0 scoreline against the Bahamas a day prior in the first play-off match. That, however, followed three straight losses at the group stage, which ruled the TT Under-14 girls out of contention for a place in the first to eighth play-off.
Today, they face Curacao in their final match in an attempt to close in ninth place.
Yesterday's 3-0 win for coach Jerome Ward's charges, began when Ready faced Jae Gibbons of Bermuda and walked away with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Immediately after, Carrington met Asia-Leigh Hollis and also made light work of her opponent in a 6-0, 6-0, straight set win.
A second consecutive double bagel followed but in the doubles contest, when TT were already declared winners.
Carrington and Ghuran paired to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Gibbons and Jumani Jackson.
The victory brought an end to TT's participation at the qualifying event.
Their journey began on Monday when they were comprehensively beaten by Curacao 3-0, and continued a day later with another loss by the same one-sided scoreline against Puerto Rico.
TT was then left rooted to the bottom of the group after losing 2-1 to El Salvador in the third and final Group D match.
Despite being down and out of contention for a top eight place, TT responded well on Thursday with a resounding win over the Bahamas.
The boys team, which was also led by coach Ward in a similar event in the Dominican Republic last week, placed seventh overall.
Reply to "TT tennis girls cruise past Bermuda"