Saturday 23 March 2019
Sports

TT tennis girls cruise past Bermuda

ELLA Carrington, Charlotte Ready and Zara Ghuran continued their fight back at the 2019 WJT Girls North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-Qualifying event in the Dominican Republic, sealing a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Bermuda.

The trio was victorious by the same 3-0 scoreline against the Bahamas a day prior in the first play-off match. That, however, followed three straight losses at the group stage, which ruled the TT Under-14 girls out of contention for a place in the first to eighth play-off.

Today, they face Curacao in their final match in an attempt to close in ninth place.

Yesterday's 3-0 win for coach Jerome Ward's charges, began when Ready faced Jae Gibbons of Bermuda and walked away with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Immediately after, Carrington met Asia-Leigh Hollis and also made light work of her opponent in a 6-0, 6-0, straight set win.

A second consecutive double bagel followed but in the doubles contest, when TT were already declared winners.

Carrington and Ghuran paired to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Gibbons and Jumani Jackson.

The victory brought an end to TT's participation at the qualifying event.

Their journey began on Monday when they were comprehensively beaten by Curacao 3-0, and continued a day later with another loss by the same one-sided scoreline against Puerto Rico.

TT was then left rooted to the bottom of the group after losing 2-1 to El Salvador in the third and final Group D match.

Despite being down and out of contention for a top eight place, TT responded well on Thursday with a resounding win over the Bahamas.

The boys team, which was also led by coach Ward in a similar event in the Dominican Republic last week, placed seventh overall.

Sports