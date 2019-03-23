Time to make life choices, minister tells teens

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, centre, with some of the participants of Afett's Reach Mentorship, along with mentors Solange Richardson, left, and Afett president, Yolande Simmons, right. PHOTO BY JANELLE DE SOUZA

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, has encouraged the girls of Afett's Reach Mentorship Programme to take the training seriously as it would help them make important decisions in their lives.

Speaking at the Afett (Association of Female Executives of TT) cycle launch at Febeau Community Centre, San Juan this morning, she said soon the 22 girls, ages 14 to 17, would have to decide what to do with their professional and personal lives, and it was a good idea to take pointers so they could be successful.

“At this time you have to make these choices whether you like it or not. You have to decide what’s going to happen to you after you finish school because when you turn a certain age your parents... will be asking you what are you doing to take care of yourself.”

She added that they were the future of their constituency. She said some of them would become mothers and what they teach their children would impact their communities and the country.