‘Take shorter showers’ As dams dangerously low, Minister advises TT

WATER FLOWS: Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre turn on a pipe yesterday during the commissioning of Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd’s pipeline from South Oropouche to La Brea. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

URGING people to take shorter showers, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said the country now faces a situation during the unusually dry season where dam levels are 25 per cent below average. He warned that if people do not change their bad habits when using water there would be consequences.

He was delivering the feature address yesterday at the commissioning of Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd’s (CGCL) pipeline from South Oropouche to La Brea at the Union Industrial Estate in La Brea.

“We have a situation in TT. And the reality is that our dam levels are 25 per cent below average,” he said.

He added that the challenges faced by the sector, while exacerbated by the unusual dry season this year, are not primarily caused by the lack of rainfall, though he said, “It is true that 60 per cent of our water comes from our rivers and reservoirs and that these are more vulnerable to the harsh dry season,”

Water-supply schedules have already been changed. “We have already made some adjustments. What we do hope is that we don’t have to make any more adjustments. But if it continues, we would have to put contingency plans in place.”

He said while citizens have their part to play, WASA must also get its act together and move quickly to repair leaks throughout the country. “WASA’S inability to provide a reliable source of water across the country is a result of a number of factors, including aging infrastructure that is prone to leaks, unplanned developments, unsustainably low tariffs and a governance structure that is not only archaic but unsuited to the task at hand.”

He said according to the World Health Organisation(WHO), an individual is supposed to use 44 imperial gallons of water a day. However, he said compared to countries internationally and regionally, TT’s consumption patterns are high.

“The nation is asked to conserve water by having shorter showers, turning off the water when brushing your teeth, filling the sink with water to wash the dishes, using a bucket instead of a hose.”

The newly installed pipeline is expected to increase capacity for the transmission of water to the LABIDCO and Union Industrial estates from 4 million to 12 million gallons a day. The project cost $74 million.

Also speaking was chairman of the WASA commissioners Romney Thomas, who said a total of 12 people have been charged by the authority for using hosepipes to water their private gardens and wash their private cars. The matters are before the courts.