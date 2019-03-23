PYC, Fire for Premiership showdown

GOAL-ATTACK Tahira Hollingsworth combined with goal-shoot Fabrice Fisher for Police Youth Club's (PYC) entire goal tally in their 44-20 victory over UTC on Thursday. PYC are now within one point of leaders Fire in the Courts All Sectors Netball League Premiership Division.

Ironically, Hollingsworth and Fisher each had 42 attempts, with Hollingsworth netting 23 and Fisher 21.

Dave Alexander top-scored for UTC with 12 goals from 28 attempts.

Defence Force and Las Lomas, two teams out of contention for the league crown, met in the day's first and only other Premiership Division fixture. Kerry McMillan starred with 26/38 in Defence Force's 38-31 victory.

Meanwhile, PYC's win in the second match meant the league would go down to the wire, today, the final day of Premiership Division league action.

Fire, who are also the reigning champions will meet PYC in the last fixture of a five-match series at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, from 5.30 pm.

Fire have not lost a league match this season, and won the first leg against PYC 36-30 last month.

Las Lomas and Police will meet in the same division immediately before from 4.15 pm.

The other Premiership fixture will see UTC take on Defence Force at 1.45 pm.

In the two Championship Division matches today, TSTT will face Jabloteh in the opening match at 12.30 pm, before Bermudez and Defence Force clash at 3 pm in the second Championship match.