McDonald clears air Govt’s rental of AG’s property

Marlene McDonald

PUBLIC Administration Marlene McDonald yesterday sought to clear the air on a complaint by Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s ownership of property at No. 3 Alexandra Street, St Clair, which was rented by Government.

The AG accused Persad-Bissessar of “being a hypocrite”, saying her government also wanted to rent that property during their term. During debate in the Lower House on a Private Motion on, Protection of the Nation’s Women, McDonald said she was authorised by Cabinet to respond on the rental matter. She said the negotiation and execution of all agreements for the rental of property to be occupied by Government or Government agencies were handled by the Property and Real Estate Services Division (PRESD), in accordance with established policy and procedures. Persad-Bissessar had alleged during the last UNC Monday night forum that the AG used his public office to improperly procure the rental by the Government the property at No. 3 Alexandra Street, St Clair. McDonald dismissed this claim.

She said at all material times, the AG recused himself from all deliberations and decisions made on the rental of this property, whether in Cabinet or in subcommittees of the Cabinet.

She added that throughout the negotiations, the annual returns and other relevant documents regarding the directors and shareholders of the company were filed at the Companies Registry and made available to the PRESD.

She said any entity that required accommodation submitted a request to the PRESD with details of its user and space requirements. An assessment was then done of the floor area and building characteristics that were required and a search begins for a suitable property.

McDonald said once suitable properties were identified, the PRESD sought to secure satisfactory technical reports from statutory agencies or those involved in the inspection, certification and approval of office buildings, and other important documents including title deed, tax clearance certificate and annual returns.

She noted that interest in rental of this property dated back to ten years ago when PRESD wrote to Al-Rawi offering to rent the property on January 14, 2009. Also on January 20, 2012, under the UNC government, the housing ministry had written to Mona Nahous, wife of the AG, inquiring about the availability of the property.

She said the Labour Ministry on October 9, 2017, expressed its interest in the property, but withdrew from renting on December 2018. However, she said the Personnel Department had, in April 2018, indicated that they wanted the property for its head office and other divisions. This was reconfirmed by the Chief Personnel Officer on December 27, 2018,

McDonald said she submitted a Note to Cabinet on February 07, 2019, for rental of the property for the use of the Personnel Department, which was approved and confirmed by Cabinet on February 14, 2019.

She said while it was alleged that the rental of the property did not represent value for money, she said it was “a brand new A Class office building with modern amenities such as a standby generator, storage facilities, two 13 passenger elevators and 89 covered car park spaces.”

She added that the rental of the property will allow the Personnel Department to consolidate its current operations under one roof.

McDonald said the agreed rental rate of $575,000 per month was below fair market rental rate, which was determined to be $640,000, and below an independent valuation from Linden Scott and Associates, who recommended a rental of $600,000 per month. The Personnel Department was also given three months’ free occupation.

She it was not uncommon that over the last 30 years, governments had rented properties owned by Cabinet ministers or their relatives.

She said in December 2010, the UNC government rented property to accommodate the national security ministry from DW Holdings Limited which is owned by Jack Warner’s son of Jack Warner who at the time was a UNC minister. She added that prior to the 2015 election, the NLCB rented property from Jerry Hadeed’s children,. He was UNC a Minister.