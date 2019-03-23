Guyana expats protest against ‘collapsed’ govt

GUYANESE expatriates took to Alexandra Street in St Clair, outside the Guyanese High Commission yesterday to stage a protest against their ruling government.

Protest co-ordinator attorney Randy Depoo told Newsday the protest was aimed at raising public awareness in TT of political issues affecting Guyana’s government. Depoo added that he and others no longer recognised the ruling coalition after a historic collapse in December.

The coalition government lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in December, nearly two years before the constitutional term of President David Granger and his A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) expires. One member of the coalition, Charrandass Persaud, voted against the government and had to flee the country.

Citing the Guyanese constitution, Depoo said ministers and the President were required to resign on the passage of a motion of no confidence and an election should be called within 90 days .

“As far as we are concerned, the government as of December 21, ceased to be valid, and as of yesterday (Thursday), they are definitely illegal. The so-called government is a group of individuals who are illegally holding power.

“To continue in power, they require the support of the opposition, to extend their life.

“This may happen, depending on the election date that is announced. This signals the return of dictatorship in Guyana, so what we are doing is part of a larger struggle.”

Depoo said the protest was just one of demonstrations across the globe, in New York and Georgetown, where their supporters intended to raise awareness and try to muster support for the removal of the government.

Asked if they had received any support from local politicians, Depoo said they have thus far only received support from members of the United National Congress.