Emily loved to learn

The Fifth Company Baptiste Primary School where five-year-old Emily Browne was a first-year student. Emily died last Friday of meningitis.

At just five-years-old, little Emily Browne showed she had the potential to do great things.

"Emily was a child full of energy...She loved to sing. She loved to go to church and was always the first to go," an aunt, who was only identified only as Jamilia, said at the girl's funeral today.

Emily is believed to have died from meningitis on March 15 at San Fernando General Hospital. She was a first year student of the Fifth Company Baptist Primary School, Moruga.

Delivering the eulogy at the Third Company Baptist Church, Indian Walk, Moruga, Jamilia said: "Emily had a passion for learning and whenever she came home from school, she would do revision work with her mother."

Scores of mourners gathered at the church to pay their final respects. Emily was the elder of two children of Davey James and Keisha Browne.

After the service, her body was taken for burial at the Perry Young Cemetery.

In the past week, the school remained closed for sanitisation works. Last Wednesday, a medical team, including doctors and nurses visited the school and gave emergency doses of antibiotics to staff and students as a preventative measure. Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

In another case, a four-year-old child, who had a sibling attending a Presbyterian school also in South Trinidad, died of suspected meningitis.

The South West Regional Health Authority said there were about 14 suspected cases from the Moruga district being treated at San Fernando General Hospital.

And last Wednesday, a student of San Fernando East Secondary School, who fell ill at school, was suspected of contracting the disease. She was treated by a private doctor.

All of the cases are pending confirmation via laboratory tests.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the membranes (meninges) surrounding your brain and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic.

The swelling from meningitis typically triggers symptoms such as headache, fever and a stiff neck.