Classic Motors replaces Honda, Acura airbags

In this November 13, 2018 file photo service technician Giosia Greene ensures a harness is in place for a new airbag inflator before replacing the dashboard of a Honda car at Classic Motors, Port of Spain. Classic Motors continues its recall events this week to replace airbag systems in Honda and Accura models from 2001 to 2016.

Classic Motors is asking all Honda and Acura owners with vehicle models from 2001 to 2016 to visit the dealership or one of its special recall events as soon as possible to replace a potentially fatal defect with the airbag inflation system.

Classic Motors, the local agents for Honda, has partnered with Honda America to execute a nationwide recall for the Takata airbag system. The recall project has been ongoing for over three years, but, Classic Motors customer service manager Joel Penco told Newsday at a replacement event at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba today, the number of people coming in for the upgrade had started to dwindle, prompting the company to reinvigorate its efforts to encourage customer participation.

Penco estimates that about half the vehicles that need the upgrade still need to come in — about 5,000 – which is why Honda is having these events. It’s takes about 45 minutes for the mechanic to replace the part. The latest recall event took place at the Brian Lara Stadium from last Thursday to today, and the next is scheduled at the Jean Pierre Complex in Port of Spain from March 26-30. If the company feels another event is necessary, it will plan accordingly.

The defect related to the airbag inflator, which is supposed to be sealed to prevent moisture from entering the compartment. It was found that defective inflators could, under high pressure, in conditions with high heat and humidity, expand and explode, causing injury or death to drivers and passengers from shrapnel coming through the dashboard or steering wheel column.

Takata was a major Japanese airbag manufacturer that produced airbags for some of the biggest automotive manufacturers, not just Honda. After the recall, the biggest in automotive history, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Since the recall, prompted after a woman in the United States driving a 2001 Honda Accord died from injuries caused by the defect in 2009, nearly 40 million vehicles, from makers including Honda, Toyota, Ford, General Motors and Audi have had to be upgraded with replacement airbag inflators. At least 20 people around the world have died as a result of the defect. Fortunately, Penco said, there have been no reported injuries or deaths in TT, but the company isn’t taking any chances. Every Honda owner in TT can come into Classic Motors, regardless if they didn’t purchase their vehicles through the dealership.

“One of the issues is that a lot of these customers are the second or third owners of the vehicle so we (Classic Motors) may not have them on record as owners. So we are trying to work with the Licensing Office to reach out to these customers,” he said. The company is also going to major foreign used car and parts dealers to ensure foreign used owners know about the problem and that they can come in for a replacement.