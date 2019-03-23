Central Sports tackle EYM in TTCB 50-over tourney

CENTRAL Sports will aim to continue their scintillating form when round five of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) premiership 50-overs tournament bowls off at 10 am, today.

The group stage of the tournament is coming to an end and teams will be eager for victories today to book places in the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Central Sports hammered the University of the West Indies (UWI) by 244 runs in round four with national player Kjorn Ottley playing a destructive innings. Ottley slammed 13 fours and seven sixes in his knock of 145 off 143 deliveries to lead Central Sports to 374 for nine in 50 overs and Keddy Lesporis added a quick 67. In reply, UWI were bundled out for 130 in 29.4 overs with Akeem Jordan taking 7/29 in 9.4 overs. Central Sports will play El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) at the Boundary Road Savannah today.

The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

TODAY'S FIXTURES –

Group One: Munroe Road vs Queen's Park I, Munroe Road Recreation; Queen's Park II vs Aranguez, Queen's Park Oval; Defence Force vs Merry Boys, Chaguaramas.

Group Two: El Socorro Youth Movement vs Central Sports, Boundary Road Savannah; Cane Farm vs Curepe, Crown Street; UWI vs Prisons, Sir Frank Worrell Ground.

Group Three: Victoria vs Alescon Comets, Barrackpore West; Endeavour vs BFL, Endeavour; Caldrac - Bye.

Group Four: FC Clarke Road vs Nazarites, Wilson Road; Yorkshire vs Tableland, Cunjal; Preysal vs PowerGen, Preysal; Barrackpore United - Bye.