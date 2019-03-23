Baby’s parents denied bail Arms and ammo charges

SIPARIA magistrate Margaret Alert denied bail to the parents of a two-month-old boy when they appeared before her yesterday jointly charged with having a gun and ammunition. It is alleged police found the loaded gun under a mattress in a baby crib on Monday at a house in Penal.

Kalissa Guevarro, 18, and Teon Thomas, 20, were not called upon to plead when they appeared in the first court. Guevarro faced additional charges including robbery with aggravation and shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police charged her with having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives. PC Ramdath of Penal CID laid the charges.

The additional charges stemmed from an incident on March 8 at Penal Rock Road. Police are contending a driver was robbed by a man and woman who got into his car near Debidial Road. There was a struggle and the woman shot at the driver. He was not hit, but the bullet shattered the windscreen.

The victim later told police he handed over a wallet containing $630 and personal items including an ID card and driver’s permit. Snr Supt Deonarine Basdeo, Supt Hunte and Insps Neemai and Douglas began investigations.

On Monday under the supervision of Sgts Gookool and Ablacksingh, police from Penal CID and the South Western Division Task Force went to a house where a gun was found under the mattress of a baby’s crib. Two people were arrested in the house.

During the court case, attorney Crystal Sennon asking for bail saying Guevarro has no convictions or pending matters and “no knowledge of the matters brought against her.” Thomas, the court heard, had a matter which was later dismissed and he is on a court-issued bond for two other matters.

Prosecutor Sgt Starr Jacob objected to bail being granted owing to the severity and number of offences the couple are facing. The prosecutor said Thomas has two convictions for larceny for which a magistrate placed him on a bond. The magistrate later denied the couple bail and remanded them into custody to return to court on April 18.