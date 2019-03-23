Athletes aim for CARIFTA spots this weekend

A NUMBER of TT athletes will be vying to earn selection for the CARIFTA Games again, when the 2019 CARIFTA trials are held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, from 10 am, today and tomorrow.

Athletes will be trying to earn the standard to qualify for the 2019 CARIFTA Games which will be held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in Cayman Islands, from April 20 to 22. At the 2018 Games in Bahamas TT finished third in the medal standings with 17 medals – four gold, six silver and seven bronze.

Veayon Joseph will be among the top athletes competing this weekend.

Joseph won gold at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in the boys Under-17 javelin with a throw of 55.92 metres. Joseph will be among a number of athletes from last year's TT team trying to make the standard. The javelin proved to be a fruitful event for TT last year as this country won three gold and one bronze.

Kymoi Noray, who snatched bronze for TT in the girls Under-20 javelin last year, is still eligible to compete in the event this year and will compete at the trials.

Ianna Roach will be looking for more silverware this year after earning third spot in the girls Under-20 shot put. On the track Avindale Smith, who copped gold in the boys Under-17 400m event last year, will compete in the boys 200m Under-20 event at the trials.

Some of the other 2018 TT CARIFTA athletes competing at the trials are Joel Andrews in the boys Under-20 discus, Tamia Badal (girls Under-20 100m hurdles), Tyrese Rawlins (boys Under-20 110m hurdles), Taejha Badal, Shaniqua Bascombe (girls Under-17 100m), Shakeem McKay (boys Under-17 100m), Akilah Lewis (girls Under-20 100m) and Rae-Anne Serville (girls Under-20 400m).

TT will be hoping to produce strong relay teams again this year after the team copped silver in the boys Under-20 4x100m relay and bronze medals in the boys Under-20 4x400m and girls Under-17 4x400m events last year.