31,000 HPV vaccines this year

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in Parliament on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

SOME 31,000 youngsters will have been vaccinated with the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine by the end of this year, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Friday. He said for 2013-2015, some 40,000 people were vaccinated, and this rose by about a third to 55,000 in the period 2016-2018.

Wanting to increase this trend, and to include young males, Deyalsingh was upset at recent cases of anti-vaccine activism in the media and at the University of the West Indies (UWI.)

The issue was raised House of Representatives in an urgent question from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, asking if the Government’s HPV vaccination programme was still alive.

Later, in reply to a supplemental query by Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan, Deyalsingh said, “The vaccination programme has been available to males 12 to 26. Even though they don’t get cervical cancer they can transmit the virus (and) boys who get the virus can develop genital warts.

“So, yes, it is recommended for both males 12 to 26 and females 12 to 45.”

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked about education on the vaccine.

Deyalsingh used the occasion to lament an anti-vaccination campaign among some individuals in TT. He lamented that TV6 had two nights in succession featured interviews with anti-vaccine proponent, Dr Stephan Gift, without any rebuttal by an opposing voice.

Saying the anti-vaccine lobby (known as anti-vaxxers) had been responsible for one of the world’s “major health crises,” Deyalsingh said it was unfortunate this activism had reached TT.