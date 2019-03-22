Wales game a workout for Gold Cup

TT’s Khaleem Hyland, left and Wales’ Ben Woodburn, centre, vie for the ball during the international friendly, at the Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, Wales, on Wednesday. Wales won 1-0. (via AP)

COACH OF the TT men’s football team Dennis Lawrence described Wednesday’s friendly international against hosts Wales as a workout for this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is set from June 15 to July 7.

The TT team fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wales, at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, courtesy of a 90th minute goal from Ben Woodburn.

In his post-game media interview, Lawrence said, “I’m more gutted for the boys because I didn’t think we deserved that result, but that’s football. If you don’t concentrate all the way to the end, these things happen. We came here for a reason, in preparation for the Gold Cup tournament. It was a good workout for us.”

The Wales team, coached by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, were without Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

But Lawrence said, “They were very comfortable on the ball, you can see good work. I don’t think they underestimated us at all.

“I think you play international friendlies for a reason, to work at something, because I see it as work,” he added.

Lawrence played with Wrexham from 2001-2006 and he acknowledged, “It’s nice to be back at the Racecourse. It was absolutely a pleasure to stand there in front of the Welsh fans in that Wrexham dug-out and to be part of something that I thought the Welsh fans would be proud of.”

Team captain Khaleem Hyland commended his teammates for their efforts against the hosts, who are currently in 19th spot on the latest FIFA rankings.

“It’s difficult,” was his take on the result. “We played so well and congrats to the whole team for their effort.

“I cannot say that we didn’t give anything. I’m happy that the guys went out there and show what they can do. Unfortunately, with two minutes to go, we concede (a goal), that’s football.”

Looking ahead to the Gold Cup, Hyland said, “We have other players who we’re hoping would be fit so they can join the team and make the squad stronger. This can only help us in the long run for the Gold Cup.”

About his performance, Hyland said, “I was happy with my performance (but) I was focusing more on my team, to encourage the guys. We had to go out there and play like men…and show everybody what we can do.”