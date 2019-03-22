TTFA mum on latest issues

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) is staying mum on a trio of issues which have seen them in the public limelight, for all the wrong reasons.

On Monday, the TTFA’s account at First Citizens was frozen, due to a garnishee order from the High Court, requested by members of the national futsal team.

The futsal team players and technical staff, on December 13, 2018, were awarded approximately $476,000 plus interest at three per cent per annum for unpaid salaries, match fees, per diems and expenses, following their participation at the 2016 CONCACAF Championship in Costa Rica, as well as legal costs estimated at $69,000.

Also, on Monday, TT Football Referees Association (TTFRA) vice-president Osmond Downer queried the recent election of Richard Quan Chan and Anthony Moore as vice-presidents of the TTFA, replacing Joanne Salazar and Allan Warner.

In another matter, on Wednesday, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, in the High Court, ordered the TTFA to make all its financial information, including details of the controversial Home of Football project in Couva, available to board member and TT Super League president Keith Look Loy within seven days.

Newsday contacted TTFA president David John-Williams via Whatsapp and text messages, as well as TTFA general secretary Camara David via telephone calls and text messages, for responses on those matters.

The WhatsApp messages to John-Williams were read, however, there was no reply, while there was also no reply from David, who took over from Justin Latapy-George on March 1, up to press time last evening.