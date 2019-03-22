TT boxing team appeals for Pan Am funding

THE TT Boxing Association (TTBA) is appealing to the Sport Company of TT (SporTT), Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Finance to formally approve funding for the national team to participate at the upcoming Pan Am Games qualifiers.

The tournament, which takes place in Nicaragua from April 2 to 11, is less than two weeks away, but airline tickets have not yet been purchased. Head coach of the team, Reynold Cox, stated the entire team has put in a lot of work in preparing for this event.

“Our boxers took part in the Independence Cup in Dominican Republic, an invitational in Guyana and just recently in a local card against regional opponents. The boxers and coaching staff have been working diligently for the past couple months towards this tournament, which is a very critical event in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. We cannot afford to be absent at this qualifier,” Cox said.

The team, which comprises of 2016 Olympian Nigel Paul, is due to depart on April 1. Cecil Forde, president of the TTBA, said that the airline tickets booking was cancelled by the travel agency, on Tuesday, since no definite confirmation has been received from SporTT.

“The nearer we get to the departure date the higher the cost of the tickets. Considering that the competition is a qualifier and not just an ordinary invitational, many countries are participating. Therefore, our team is at risk of not even getting the flights in time for the start of the event.”

The TT team also includes Michael Alexander, Aaron Prince, Justin Parris, Anthony Joseph, Andrew Fermin, Shakir Flemming, Tyron Thomas and Tianna Guy. The coaches are Cox and Rolston Dopwell, along with manager Forde.