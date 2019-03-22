Salloum highlights the Sisterhood

Ekka Mc Fee, TUTA’s Teacher of the Year 2018.

DANIELLE SALLOUM’S photo exhibition, Sisterhood, highlights the many diverse, extraordinary women of TT who are speaking but not necessarily being heard loud enough.

Sisterhood expands women’s roles beyond those portrayed by society, demonstrating a more wholesome and encompassing view of women.

The women chosen represent positive change and achievements in an array of fields from human rights and environmental activists to women in sports, business, art and education; from mothers to political leaders, said a media release. The varied lives of these women involve modern debates over environmental issues, the natural hair movement, equal rights, the refugee crisis and many more. The exhibition features accomplishments and advancements, through individuals and movements, reshaping the present for the future.

It opens at the Art Society, Federation Park, St Vincent Ave and Jamaica Boulevard,today from 5.30-8.30 pm. Deneka Thomas, a poet, writer, educator, and activist will be performing.

Salloum is a photographer, filmmaker and artist who is passionate about raising awareness about many controversial issues from human rights and social equality, to the struggling environment and the rise of veganism. Mainly through artistic interpretation and portraiture she brings exposure to the stories that she feels strongly about, that are of national and and international importance but are often underrepresented in society.

Opening hours are from 12 pm- 6 pm every day. The exhibition continues to March 31 but will be closed on March 24 and 25.

Among the display are

Akilah and Kemba Jaramogi, mother and daughter, co-founder and technical director of Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation Project (FACRP);

Ekka Mc Fee, TTUTA’s Teacher of the Year 2018 who is a dedicated teacher at a school for deaf children;

Gabriella Bernard, model, beauty queen and marketer;

Meiling, renowned fashion designer;

Ria Ramnarine, TT’s first female world boxing champion and

Shamla Maharaj, who has had cerebral palsy since birth, founder of AbNormal Progress and host of Unique Not Different