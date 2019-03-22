Nwokolo, Mohammed through to Tranquillity finals

Osenyonye Nwokolo plays a shot against Abigail Jones during the Shell Tranquility Tennis Open,yesterday, at Tranquility Tennis Court, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

OSENYONYE Nwokolo and Carlista Mohammed recorded contrasting victories on their way to the finals of the women’s singles category in the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Nwokolo had to battle from a set down to defeat Abigail Jones. After losing the first set 6-2, Nwokolo fought back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-0. Shauna Valentine was no match for top seeded Mohammed as the latter breezed to victory 6-0, 6-2.

In the mixed doubles round of 16 Levi Hinkson and Cameron Wong prevailed with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jason Pierre and Maria Honore.

Rhonda Mohammed got past Catherine Campbell-Frost 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 in the women’s veterans category and in the senior veterans men’s quarterfinals Frank Ramudit defeated Ken Aberdeen 6-1, 6-4 and Rafeek Mohammed got past Michael Pemberton 6-1, 6-2. The tournament continues today from 4 pm.