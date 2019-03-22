Huggins: TT needs road safety education

TT Road Safety Council Stan Huggins

President of the Road Safety Council Stan Huggins said, "We need train the nation to be good road users. We are losing too many people because of poor use of our roads."

He said at the Croisee in San Juan he sees people crossing the roads even when the lights are on green every day.

"This calls from programmes in schools and communities."

He said at the moment he is in sorrow, and is praying for the family of the elderly man who died yesterday on the Priority Bus Route.

"I advise the public to make use of the driving and road safety programmes we have put in place for a safer TT."