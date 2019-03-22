Francis, Kallicharan star in round two Intercol T20s

Hillview College’s Navin Bidaisee plays a shot during a Powergen Intercol T20 tournament match against Trinity College East, at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna,yesterday.

LEONARDO Francis and Kirstan Kallicharan both scored 91 not out to lead Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College and Hillview College to victories in round two of the PowerGen Intercol T20 tournament, yesterday.

At the Munroe Road Recreation Ground, in Cunupia, national youth cricketer Francis slammed an unbeaten 91 and Rajeev Ramnath pitched in with 18 not out to guide Vishnu Boys to 149 for four in 20 overs against St Mary’s College. Bowling for St Mary’s Abdur-Rahmaan Juman took 2/21 to help limit Vishnu.

In reply, Shiva Sankar was the top bowler for Vishnu grabbing 3/24 to help dismiss St Mary’s for 103. Giovanni Gajadhar (2/3) and Sameer Ali (2/19) were also among the wickets to help Vishnu to the 46-run win.

At Honeymoon Park, in Tunapuna, former West Indies Under-19 player Kallicharan also cracked 91 not out to propel defending champions Hillview to 224/4 in 20 overs against Trinity College East. Leonardo Julien, playing against his former school, also helped Hillview to the total scoring 82 and captain Navin Bidaisee added 24.

Trinity East batted the 20 overs, but could only manage 110/5 with Jonathan Bhim belting 33 and Sian Hackett getting 29.

The quarterfinals will be played on April 4 and 5.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Hillview College 224/4 (20 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 91 not out, Leonardo Julien 82, Navin Bidaisee 24) vs Trinity College East 110/5 (Jonathan Bhim 33, Sian Hackett 29) Hillview won by 114 runs

Vishnu Boys Hindu College 149/4 (20 overs) (Leonardo Francis 91 not out, Rajeev Ramnath 18 not out; Abdur-Rahmaan Juman 2/21) vs St Mary’s College 103 (Nick Ramlal 44, Shiva Sankar 3/24, Giovanni Gajadhar 2/3, Sameer Ali 2/19) Vishnu won by 46 runs

Manzanilla Secondary 108 (14.5 overs) (Christian Ramroop 31, Kenton Pierre 21; Leeron Peters 3/24, Jonathan Frederick 2/31) vs St Benedict’s College 109/3 (12.5 overs) (Antonio Gomez 54, Mbeki Joseph 25) St Benedict’s won by seven wickets

Tunapuna Secondary 102 (Kyle Jattan 43, Rivaldo Ramlogan 27; Jonathan Ramdhanie 4/11) vs Fatima College 103/5 (Josh Dookie 29, Michael Ambard 28; Sachin Ramgoolie 3/20) Fatima won by five wickets

Presentation College, San Fernando 241/9 (20 overs) (Sanjay Jawahir 54, Tariq Mohammed 42, Shem Ascevero 36; Dillon Singh 2/28, Akash Dhanraj 2/46) vs Barrackpore West 133/6 (20 overs) (P Jugmohan 41, A Dhanraj 23, B Samaroo 21; S Jawahir 2/12) Presentation won by 108 runs

ASJA Boys, San Fernando 78 (19.2 overs) (Imzaan Ramjattan 14; Ryan Bandoo 3/8, Mathew Cooper 2/11) vs Naparima College 80/1 (7.5 overs) (Cephas Cooper 37 not out, Kyle Roopchand 37) Naparima won by nine wickets

Carapichaima East 104 (Ranjiv Droojansingh 31, Taradath Basdeo 18; D Joachim 5/25, S Siewsankar 3/20) vs Shiva Boys 105/5 (Gregory Nandlal 45, N Ali 21; R Redhead 2/20) Shiva Boys won by five wickets

Presentation College, Chaguanas 157/8 (20 overs) (Aneil Pitiram 36, Joel Sutherland 25, Jaydon Seales 21; Ronillstar Perriera 2/13) vs Couva East 56 (18 overs) (Joel Sutherland 3/12, J Seales 2/8, Isaiah Ali 2/7) Presentation won by 101 runs