Confirmed: no TT fatalities in Dutch shooting

THE Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry yesterday confirmed that no TT nationals were killed or injured in a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands, in a brief release.

On March 19, three people were killed and five people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the country had been “jolted by an attack” which he described as “deeply disturbing.”

He said, “It is unclear what the motives are behind this attack.”

Leaders from around the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, offered their condolences. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU “stands side by side with the Netherlands and its people during these difficult times.”