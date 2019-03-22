Charles appears in court for Tobago murder

Shauneil Charles, 22, of Old Ground Trace, Golden Lane, appeared before the justice of the peace at the Scarborough Magistrates court this morning charged with murder of retired police sergeant and businessman Donald Parks, 85.

Charles was charged on Thursday evening following instructions from the DPP.

Charles, a Landscaper, currently has several pending matters before the court including larceny, possession of firearm and ammunition and escaping lawful custody. Newsday was told that the First Court's senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno was absent from court today and Charles is expected to reappear on Monday.

Parks was discovered by his daughter Essie with a gunshot wound to the head at his Summer Hill, Plymouth, home on March 12, at little after 6 pm. The suspect escaped on foot and a knapsack was reported stolen. One day after Charles was arrested at the Scarborough police station while he visited the station for another matter, Newsday was told.

Parks will be laid to rest next Wednesday.