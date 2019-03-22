CARICOM Rapporteur to fight for persons with disabilities

Jamaican Senator Floyd Morris, CARICOM Special Rapporteur on Disability, on his second visit to this country, made no bones about expressing his desire to go out and get some good Trini food prompting laughter from the audience, but on a serious note, vowed to fight for persons with disabilities in the region.

The senator was at the time addressing the audience at the US Embassy World Down Syndrome Day Workshop held at the US Embassy Public Affairs Section in St. Clair yesterday.

He said: “I pledge my support for the TT Downs Syndrome Family Network, as CARICOM Special Rapporteur, and to assist you in whatever way I can to drive the advocacy for all persons with disabilities throughout the region.”

Having been appointed to the position last year Morris is now required to have constant interaction with the community of persons with disabilities throughout the region and to articulate their concerns to leaders within CARICOM, and to also make representation to leaders of CARICOM on their behalf.

He said approximately 12 countries have signed and ratified the convention (Jamaican Accord) and six countries have since moved to establish specific legislation to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

He noted that in Trinidad, whilst there is not a specific legislation to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, there is the Equal Opportunities Act which covers them and TT is in the process of establishing a national policy for them.

“We are seeing some movement taking place in the Caribbean in terms of improving the lives of persons with disabilities and I want to accelerate that within the three-year time frame that has been given to me by CARICOM as the Special Rapporteur on Disabilities. And so my focus is going to be around legislation, education, employment and public education because we have to make sure that we strengthen the legislative capacity within the region to give greater credence to persons with disabilities.”

Morris said there are far too many nonsensical statements being uttered about persons with disabilities. “We need to let people know that if you have a disability it is not contagious. We also have to make people understand that if you have a disability you can function as normal as anybody else. What is required is for society to accept and to make the necessary adjustment to accommodate those individuals.”

However, Morris feels in order for meaningful transformation in the Caribbean, there must be greater unity among the community of persons with disabilities. He said: “We have different disability groups but we all have a common purpose and that is to see a significant improvement in the quality of life of persons with disabilities throughout the region and I want, coming out of this meeting today, that we have an understanding to work together with a common plan to drive the disability agenda here in TT taking into consideration all the disability groups and then you call in the warlord Floyd Morris (laughter from the audience), I will come and defend you in the streets, and in the highways and in the byways because we have to make sure that the lives of persons with disabilities are improved.”

Morris, who became blind 30 years ago graduated without a single subject at the time. But determined and with the help of the Jamaican Society for the blind he rehabilitated himself, restarted his education in the regular educational institutions, and graduated with a PhD from UWI at the end of it all. He said others can do it too.

Before him US Ambassador Joseph Mondelo said in his welcome remarks: “This is something that is very special and close to my heart. I am the grandfather of two very special autistic children and I want you to know that I will do everything humanly possible that I can do to help this organisation.

“This year the UN’s theme for the World Downs Syndrome Day is “Leave No One Behind” and we mean to do just that. Persons with disabilities represent a powerful vibrant community who can contribute in meaningful and positive ways in all facets of society.”

He closed saying that TT is recognise as a leader in the Caribbean, and as leaders the responsibility is on us to role up our sleeves and work together to get the job done. “As leaders we must set the tone for empowering all members of society and making sure each person has a voice, we must ensure citizens stand up for the dignity of all people regardless of differences, we must work together to ensure positive change.”

Fitz Niles, founder of the Downs Syndrome Family Network said: “I always hear people saying with hopelessness in their voices the minister don’t know what he is doing or the PS (permanent secretary) don’t know what they are doing but if you know what you are doing, you could educate them and that is what we want all of you to start doing. Speak out! Let’s actually make that difference!”

Self advocate and keynote speaker, Emmanuel Bishop, via a slide presentation, warmed the hearts of all present as he told the story on his life in golf, music, swimming, religion

that included his ceremonial golf drive at age 12, doing two holes-in-one (167 yards, five iron and 126 yards, six iron), with Team USA in Macau and his golf handicap appearance.

His inclusion in music entailed a performances with Cuarteto Piacere, Chamber Strings Orchestra and the Philharmonic Orchestra of Coahula, and in swimming, was part of the relay team at the Alton Special Olympics and the Masters Swim Team.

Bishop also spoke of serving in a Church Latin Mass, leading the rosary at another service, as a cross bearer and serving at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Contributions also came from Dr. Stephanie Smith-Lee - Senior Policy Advisor, National Downs Syndrome Congress spoke about policy development and inclusion in the US, and Dr. Kristie Cassa, professor - Department of Special Education, University of Colorado who shared her successes in adult education and how inclusion really does work in the US.

Speaking on the theme “Theory of Educability” she said: “If you want to see confidence it helps if you look for it. What we have to do is look for confidence and go about supporting students to thrive in the inclusive environment.”

Lisa Ghany, conference chaired the session.