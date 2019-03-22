Car found minutes after robbery

A car was found less than ten minutes after it was reported stolen from its owner this afternoon.

Police said at about 12.50 Mark Furlonge was at the corner of South Quay and Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, when a man approached and ordered him to hand over the keys.

The man obeyed as the bandit took the car and drove off.

A report was made at the Besson Street Police Station and members of the Inter Agency Task Force found the car on Dan Kelly Road, Picton, Laventille.