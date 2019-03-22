Buju Banton concert promoters explain new ticket system

Buju Banton performing at New York's Apollo theater during the 26th International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA)

High Frequency Entertainment, the organisers of the I Am Legend concert, issued a release saying it was allaying “any concerns” raised over online ticket purchases.

Some people who purchased online tickets queried, via social media, an e-mail received from the organisers which read: “Firstly, let me say thank you for choosing to be a part of this legendary concert experience, featuring Buju Banton.

“I want to make you aware of some important information. We have upgraded our online ticket system to be more secure and to ensure all our patrons, including you, have the best experience possible.

“How does that impact you? Because of the system-wide upgrade, all previously issued tickets are no longer valid.”

The e-mail sent to online tickets holders then said they would receive the link to the new tickets within the next 48 to 72 hours.

Contacted on Thursday for comment, High Frequency Entertainment issued a release saying; “On Wednesday, March 20, High Frequency Entertainment’s digital and web management service issued e-mails to all online ticket customers indicating that the online ticketing system had been upgraded in the interest of security for all online customers.”

It added that “the statement” informed ticketed customers of the replacement of their previously held tickets, explaining that the initially issued tickets would become invalid.

The release said the organisers prided themselves on transparency in all areas of business.

It added that the ticket-replacement process had since begun and “customers have complied without complaint.

“Those receiving e-mails containing re-issued tickets have been advised to either print their tickets to have them scanned for entry on concert night or download their tickets to their mobile phones and provide the bar code for scanning at the entrance.”

The press release quoted the concert’s web manager, Trevyn Roberts as saying, “We wanted to ensure that those who purchased tickets, were taken care of first, before this information was made public. There was really no need to create mass hysteria.”

The release said Robert highlighted the need to secure the online system further to ensure ticketing issues reportedly experienced in Jamaica, did not occur in TT.

Banton will headline the I Am Legend concert on April 21 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Artistes Luciano, Wayne Wonder, Singing Melody will also perform.

The release quoted Roberts as saying, “Patrons from around the world are coming to TT to experience this event. We are working around the clock to satisfy the needs of all patrons, no matter where they are making their ticket purchases.”