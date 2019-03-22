Barrackpore man found dead on farm

A BARRACKPORE pensioner has been found dead on his farm.

Police said Jeewan Chaitoo, 69, of Cunjal Road was found motionless with a wound to his head. Police said a relative went to visit him and made the discovery at about 1pm on Wednesday.

He told police he called out to Chaitoo and did not get a response, then searched the house.

He later found Chaitoo’s body on his farm near to his house with blood on his head.

Police have not ruled out foul play as they await the results of an autopsy, which was expected to be done today.