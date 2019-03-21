Surge in mental health cases

TT has had a surge in mental health cases in the last couple of years, says Health Ministry director of health policy, research and planning Lawrence Jaisingh.

He was speaking on Thursday at the University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences Research Day at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

He questioned whether strategies and implementation on mental health were having an impact on the society. He said the last consultation on the national mental health policy would take place on March 29. He did not, however, provide statistics on recent mental health cases but, in February, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reported there were more than 4,068 people officially assessed to be mentally unstable last year and the majority of cases were for some form of depression or depression-related.

Jaisingh said government priorities were based on the PNM manifesto, which had become government policy since 2015 and is aligned to non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, care for the elderly and dental services.

He said the ministry was almost at the final stages of the national oral health policy and the last consultation would take place next Wednesday.

"So we are really finalising those policies, and, more importantly, environmental health."