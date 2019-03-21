Success RC top Day 2 of Kelvin Nancoo Games

Jennaya Granderson, of St. Dominic’s RC Primary, 2nd from right, goes on to win the Girls Under 9, 80m, at the 32nd Kelvin Nancoo (Milo) Primary Schools Games, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Woodbrook.

SUCCESS RC Primary School, Chinapoo Government Primary School, St Dominic’s RC Primary School and Eastern Boys Government Primary School all won titles on day two of the Kelvin Nancoo (Milo) Primary Schools Games 2019, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Approximately 20 schools participated yesterday with six competing in East A and 11 in East B. Among the events that were contested were field events such as long jump, ball throw, high jump, javelin, shot put and discus. Running events included 60m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m and the relays, which had the crowd excited. The top athletes were given the victor and victrix ludorum awards in the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 age groups. Success RC won the most individual awards on the day winning four awards in the East B category.

In the East B category, Eastern Boys ended as the champion boys school with 104 points, Success RC finished second with 83 points and Bethlehem Boys RC Primary School snatched bronze with 61 points. The Success RC girls team ensured the school went home with a trophy winning the girls category with 94, followed by Eastern Girls with 87 points and Nelson Street Girls RC Primary School with 50 points.

It was a battle for the entire day between Chinapoo Government and St Dominic’s RC in the East A category. In the boys category, Chinapoo Government were crowned the winners with 91 points ahead of St Dominic’s RC that settled for second place with 71 points. Morvant Anglican ended third with 40 points and Hockett Baptist Primary School were fourth with 31 points.

St Dominic’s RC easily won the girls category with 103 points as Chinapoo Government had to settle for second place with 54 points. It was a close battle for third place between Morvant New Government (48 points) and Morvant Anglican (47 points) with the former finishing one point in front.

HONOUR ROLL

March Past East A

Morvant Anglican - 167 points

St Dominic’s RC - 166 points

Lower Morvant Government - 165 points

March Past East B

Eastern Girls - 153 points

Bethlehem Girls - 152 points

Bethlehem Boys - 152 points

Victor and Victrix Awards East A Category

Under-9 Boys - Jadon James (Morvant Anglican)

Under-9 Girls - Jennaya Granderson (St Dominic’s RC)

Under-11 Boys - Micah Bain

Under-11 Girls - Kemecia Agard (St Dominic’s RC)

Under-13 Boys - Elijah Clouden (St Dominic’s RC)

Under-13 Girls - Sophia St Rose (Chinapoo Gov’t)

Under-15 Boys - Emmanuel Bobb (Hokett Baptist)

Under-15 Girls - Precious Outran (Hokett Baptist)

Victor and Victrix Awards East B Category

Under-9 Boys - Israel Holder (Eastern Boys), Zain Henry (Laventille Boys Gov’t)

Under-9 Girls - Khaya De Coteau (Eastern Girls)

Under-11 Boys - Isaiah Peters (Success RC)

Under-11 Girls - Renelle May (Success RC)

Under-13 Boys - Layton Sydney (Eastern Boys), Kadeem White (Bethlehem Boys RC)

Under-13 Girls - Kerlis Navarro - (Success RC)

Under-15 Boys - Joshua Taylor (Laventille Boys)

Under-15 Girls - Tia Lewis (Success RC)