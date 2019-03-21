SOTT team set to return tomorrow
SPECIAL Olympics TT’s (SOTT) 44-member delegation is expected to arrive home at the Parico International Airport tomorrow at about 5 pm, along with their 56 medals, which they earned at the Special Olympics International 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
SOTT’s participation ended, on Wednesday, a day before the games were officially brought to a end with a closing ceremony at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.
In the UAE, SOTT racked up 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals, competing in athletics, equestrian, bocce, powerlifting and swimming.
