SOTT claim 14 more medals on final day

SOTT powerlifting trio Khadafie Anthony,left, Damien Marquis and Damien Brown,right, display their medals after competing at the 2019 Special Olympics, in Abu Dhabi, UAE,yesterday.

SPECIAL Olympics TT’s, led by Damian Marquis’ four gold medals, gathered 14 more medals yesterday to close their account at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games 2019, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, yesterday.

TT finished with 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Marquis, one of SOTT’s most decorated athletes, secured gold in the 105kg squat, bench 85kf press and 140kg dead lift, for a winning combined total of 332.50kgs.

His power lifting team-mate, Kadaffie Anthony was able to win two bronze medals in the 32kg bench press and a combined total lift of 140kgs. She also placed fourth in the squat, lifting 32.5kg and in the dead lift with 75kgs.

Kadeem Brown, however, took four bronze medals, completing 100kg in the squat, 80kg in the bench press and 142kg in the dead lift for a combined 330kg effort,

Meanwhile, SOTT’s “Sprint Queen” La Toya Charles won her third medal, combining with Donald Doyle, Justin Providence and Jonathan Walker for bronze in the 4x100m relay, clocking 53.03 seconds.

In Swimming, at the Hamdan Sports Complex, Nikoli Lalla, Donovan Garib, Trent Bethel and Jaleel Pierre clocked 2:04.85 in the 4x50m freestyle for gold, ahead of SO Hungary (2:05.53) and SO Nippon (2:05.75), the other podium finishers.

In the 4x50m medley relay, Nadira Mohan, Melissa Nanan, Stefan Singh and Shania Surujbally placed sixth, clocking 4:17.26.

In bocce, both SOTT’s unified doubles teams claimed additional medals. Alicia Khan and Michaellene Hosein won 10:4 against Panama, but lost 4:12 against SO China to earn silver, while the men’s team of Gary Boodoo and Kenrick Baksh claimed the gold after beating Romania 12:2.

Along with SOTT’s 56 medals, the athletes also placed fourth in 11 events, sixth in three events, seventh in one and got three participation ribbons.