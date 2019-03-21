Samsung introduces S10 to TT
Samsung introduced its new S10 line of smartphones on Thursday at Gulf City Mall in San Fernando.
The company was also celebrating a successful ten years since it first introduced the S series smartphones in TT.
"Our smartphones are now essential tools in our daily lives," said Gracia Whyte, trade marketing and retail manager for TT.
The company also introduced a new Experience booth, centrally located in the mall which will remain up until Saturday as part of a hands-on experience with the new devices.
A promotion that will run until March 27 will bundle the company's new ear buds with purchases of the S10 and S10+ devices.
"Now The magic begins when you have the phone in your hands and it begins to transform your life," said Jarrod Best-Mitchell, sales manager, TT.
Best-Mitchell emphasised the quality of the new cameras in the new S10 line.
"You can expect the best point and shoot experience on a smartphone, it's got five cameras!"
