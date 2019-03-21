PM praises Christy

Christy De Souza

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has commended Christy De Souza on the good work she has been doing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). De Souza, who was born with Down Syndrome, a congenital disorder that is caused by a chromosome defect, has worked as a trainee for nine months at the OPM.

“Christy's contribution to the Office of the Prime Minister is a shining example of an inclusive policy in action. I want to commend Ayanna Webster-Roy, MP for Tobago East for her commitment to cultivating this diverse work environment. Christy's story is in today's Newsday and is an inspiring reminder on World Down Syndrome Day,” Rowley posted on his Facebook page.

De Souza, 28, was initially supposed to be there for three months, but performed well, so her contract kept getting extended. She has worked in the child affairs unit, general administration and the communications unit. Even though she’s currently waiting on renewal, permanent secretary Jacqui Johnson said the OPM is trying to get her registered through the on-the-job (OJT) training programme, which would put her on a two-year contract instead.

Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister under whose portfolio the gender unit falls, told Newsday she has no problem with De Souza’s contract either being renewed for another three months, or extended to two years through the OJT programme.

Although she has never met De Souza personally, the minister said she has been informed of the good work she has been doing. “As far as I understand she has been working very well and the contract should be given to her. I don’t see a problem with an extension or the OJT contract.”

De Souza’s mother, Josanne De Souza, is elated at the possibility of her daughter returning to work at the OPM. “That’s great news. I am excited for her to get back into the ministry because she he enjoyed it so much and is looking forward to starting back.” She said the support augers well for people with Down Syndrome, as the changes awareness-building have made are more visible.

“We can see it with the opportunities Christy has been given and with her progress.”

De Souza's story appeared as the lead of Newsday's Business Day magazine – headlined Christy, the model employee – on Thursday to coincide with World Down Syndrome Day.