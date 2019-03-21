Phillip pleased with 2018-2019 regional season

Anderson Phillip speaking to the media during Sunday’s post-game interview.

ANDERSON PHILLIP, the TT Red Force fast bowler, is pleased with his returns at the 2018-2019 West Indies Four Day Championship.

The 22-year-old was second on the wickets tally for the Red Force, with a haul of 28, including a career-best figures of five wickets for 74 runs in last weekend’s season-finale against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In his assessment of the season, Phillip noted, “I would say I’m satisfied but (there are) lots of room for improvement.”

During a post-game interview at Tarouba on Sunday, Phillip said, “My goal was to reach 25 and it’s the first lengthy season I’ve had in first-class. It was possible to get (that).”

Commenting on his maiden five-wicket haul, Phillip said, “Coming into the season, it was a bit tough for me. With the support of the teammates, this one was possible, the first of many.

“This was a team effort, bowling in partnerships so, just creating the pressure, I was able to take up wickets.”

About the Tarouba pitch, Phillip acknowledged, “It’s a bit difficult, you have to put in the work to get the wickets.”

Asked how he is adapting to this level, Phillip replied, “I wouldn’t say it that’s tough coming out of the Under-19 level but just through the support of the senior guys, it was (easy).”

Referring to the support from the senior guys, Phillip said, “It had a good impact on me. I had to work on consistency, and it was possible to get a few wickets.”

He was a member of the victorious Trinbago Knight Riders team at the 2018 Caribbean Premier League.

“That played a major role, being among the guys in the camp,” said Phillip. “In training sessions, they would show you something and you must learn something as a youngster being amongst (those) guys. I don’t see any way that you wouldn’t be able to move on.”

As far as his immediate future is concerned, Phillip said, “(I want to) have a good first-class season again and move on to play for the West Indies.”

But, in the few weeks, Phillip stated, “I may just have some time with family but definitely I would be playing club cricket (with Queen’s Park).”